Prom Closet 2018

Prom Closet relies on volunteers for various roles, including all levels of physical capability. Among the duties are check-in desk, dressing room assistants, and set-up crew members. Click here to sign up to volunteer.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church invites girls from anywhere in need of a prom dress to come to the 10th Annual Prom Closet to select a dress and accessories, all at no cost, at the church. Shopping days are February 27, 28 and March 1, 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 3, 9:00 a.m. – noon, in Smith Worship Center. Dresses sized 0 to 28 are available to choose from, many of which have never been worn. The only requirement is that girls must be present to select their dresses/accessories.

Community members, businesses, organizations, and local groups have donated dresses, shoes, wraps, jewelry, handbags, and other accessories for this annual event, organized and operated by The St. Andrew United Methodist Women. The Prom Closet was created to provide a unique shopping experience for young ladies who because of finances would be unable to attend prom. Prom Closet organizers and volunteers confirm that not only is the need great, but the impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is immeasurable. The first year, the Prom Closet provided 35 dresses to local high school girls, and last year over 950 girls received dresses. Additionally, 270 pairs of shoes and 1,700 pieces of jewelry were given to shoppers.

Organizers are asking the community to bring donations of dresses, shoes, and other accessories to St. Andrew, January 27-February 4, and drop them off in Room 133.

“This year is the 10th anniversary of the Prom Closet, organized by the St. Andrew United Methodist Women, and it has proven to be a wonderful way to reach out and serve the community,” said Devra Helffrich, an original organizer of the prom closet. “We are accepting dresses and accessories such as jewelry, handbags, shoes, and wraps. A link on Amazon is available for anyone that would like to help by purchasing items. These items will be shipped directly to the church.” Click here to review items available for purchase.

“The impact the dress makes on the girl and her family is simply immeasurable,” added Helffrich. “We continue to be grateful each year for the media coverage which is critical in getting the word out. This program is such a blessing for both the parents and the girls.”

“My students and I were so amazed when we arrived at The Prom Closet,” said Sylvia Cornelius, a teacher with Garland Can Academy who brought 12 students to shop in the Prom Closet in 2017. “To see so many beautiful gowns and have such sweet spirited ladies working so hard to fulfill my students every desire was overwhelming! I am so grateful to have been allowed to witness this act of love that I very much desire to be a part of this program that touches the lives of young women in such a magical way. One of my students came up to me and said, ‘Ms. Cornelius, I never thought I would be able to get a prom dress and be able to go to the prom.’ Garland Can Academy is grateful for the acts of kindness shown to 12 of our young ladies. I used this experience to teach and minister to the girls about service and how it’s better to give than to receive. We were blessed, and I give all praise to God for all persons responsible for this Prom Closet.”

Area school counselors have been provided information on their campuses. Students must be present to shop for selection of dress and accessories.

For donations as well as shopping days, please park in the east parking lot off of Mira Vista. During shopping days, look for Prom Closet signs. Donations are accepted in Room 133 on weekdays. For more information call the hotline at 469.385.1810. Email standrewpromcloset@gmail.com or visit the Prom Closet Facebook page or Instagram page.